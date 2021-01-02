COVID Negative Report Mandatory For Visiting Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: COVID negative report is mandatory for visiting Puri Jagannath Temple, informed district collector Balwant Singh on Saturday. The 12th-century shrine will be thrown open for the general public from tomorrow.

After chairing a review meeting today, Balwant said that each and every devotee has to produce his or her negative Covid test result at the designated kiosk, which has been set up near the temple, before entering the Shree Mandir.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the temple, which was shut for nine months due to COVID pandemic, reopened on December 23, 2020. Only the servitors and their family members were allowed to enter the temple in the first phase.

In the second phase, people living under the Puri Municipality were permitted to go inside the Jagannath Temple between December 26 and December 31, 2020. However, the shrine was closed on January 1 and 2 expecting rush of devotees in view of the beginning of the New Year.