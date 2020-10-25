COVID Death Toll Rises to 1245 In Odisha, 16 Succumb Today

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1,245 on Sunday with sixteen more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from CKD.

3.A 40-year old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 46-year old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 45-year old female of Angul district.

6.A 67-year old male of Angul district who was suffering from Congestive Hepatopathy.

7. A 62-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Psoriasis, HTN, IHD.

8.A 48-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Multi Organ Dysfunction.

9.A 75-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 50-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

11.An 82-year old male of Puri district.

12.A 59-year old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

13.A 65-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 66-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

15. A 45-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

16.A 67-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.