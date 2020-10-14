COVID death toll in Odisha rises to 1072, 15 succumb today

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as fifteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 78-year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2.A 58-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3.A 65-year old Female of Kalahandi District.

4.A 72-year old male of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 63-year old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6.A 65-year old male of Kendrapara who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 68-year old male of Kandhamal district.

8.A 25-year old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Compressive Myelopathy.

9.A 60-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

10. A 72-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

11.A 48-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

12.A 64-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism Disease.

13.A 62-year old male of Cuttack district.

14.A 47-year old female of Jajpur district.

15. A 56-year old male of Balasore district.