Bhubaneswar: A total of 281 tankers/containers carrying 5125.412 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

More are leaving today. As many as 31 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 517.94 MT, 64 from Dhenkanal with 981.08 MT, 74 from Jajpur with 1508.62 MT and 112 from Rourkela with 2117.772 MT.

Further, 83 tankers with 1702.98 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 76 tankers with 1267.739 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana. Tamilnadu received 07 tanker filled with 136.42 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 35 tankers filled with 654.482 MT of oxygen. 13 tankers with 211.16 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 214.391 MT of oxygen filled in 14 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 24 tankers have carried around 437.69 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 26 nos of tankers with 438.23 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in last 12 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring.

District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

The Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states.