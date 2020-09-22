Cuttack covid 19 cases

Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark in Cuttack city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 312 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha  on Tuesday, taking the city’s Covid-19 tally to  10,233, officials said.

Of the fresh positive cases in the city , 59 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine , while 111 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 142 are local contact cases.

The active cases in the city now stand at 2498.

“Out of the 586 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 312 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” the CMC tweeted.

