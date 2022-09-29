Covid 19 Recovery: 181 patients recover on September 29 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 181 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 29. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,437.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (41) followed by Khordha (31) and Sambalpur (13). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

41 from Sundargarh

31 from Khordha

13 from Sambalpur

11 from Cuttack

8 from Kalahandi

8 from Sonepur

6 from Baleswar

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Kendrapara

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Bolangir

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Jajapur

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Nuapada

4 from Ganjam

4 from Puri

3 from Bargarh

2 from Angul

1 from Jharsuguda

6 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 180 new covid-19 positive cases for September 28. The total Covid-19 cases included 31 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 104 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 74 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Sundargarh (31), Cuttack (26), Khurdha (24), Sambalpur (19), Puri (13) followed by Sambalpur (11). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33563568.