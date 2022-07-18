Covid 19 Odisha Update: Another 539 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 18 has registered another 539 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,85,374.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (200 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

200 from Khordha

110 from Cuttack

49 from Sundargarh

17 from Nayagarh

16 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Baleswar

11 from Puri

10 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Kalahandi

6 from Koraput

4 from Bolangir

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Nuapada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Sonepur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Ganjam

1 from Rayagada

41 from State Pool

Odisha on Monday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with less than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information and Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 816 Covid cases including 118 children.

Out of the total cases, 477 are quarantine cases while the rest 339 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5911 active cases in the State.