Covid 19 Odisha Update: Another 539 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 18 has registered another 539 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,85,374.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (200 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
200 from Khordha
110 from Cuttack
49 from Sundargarh
17 from Nayagarh
16 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Baleswar
11 from Puri
10 from Jagatsinghpur
8 from Sambalpur
7 from Nabarangpur
6 from Gajapati
6 from Jajapur
6 from Jharsuguda
6 from Kalahandi
6 from Koraput
4 from Bolangir
4 from Kendrapara
4 from Nuapada
3 from Deogarh
3 from Dhenkanal
3 from Malkangiri
3 from Sonepur
1 from Bargarh
1 from Bhadrak
1 from Ganjam
1 from Rayagada
41 from State Pool
Odisha on Monday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with less than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information and Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 816 Covid cases including 118 children.
Out of the total cases, 477 are quarantine cases while the rest 339 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5911 active cases in the State.
Also read: Man attempts to kill father in law by mowing him down with…