Covid 19 Odisha Update: 778 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 24 has registered another 778 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,90,663.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (230 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

230 from Khordha

141 from Sundargarh

78 from Cuttack

57 from Sambalpur

50 from Boudh

26 from Sonepur

21 from Jajapur

15 from Nayagarh

15 from Puri

12 from Bolangir

12 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Nuapada

9 from Gajapati

8 from Baleswar

7 from Deogarh

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Rayagada

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Anugul

46 from State Pool

Odisha on Sunday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1011 positives including 130 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 591 are quarantine cases while the rest 420 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7440 active cases in the State.