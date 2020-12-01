COVID-19: Odisha Reports Lowest Ever Positives In The Last 6 Months

Bhubaneswar: There has been marked decline in the COVID-19 positive cases tally in Odisha on Tuesday. With 378 new positive cases reported the tally rises to 3,19,103.

New Positives Cases: 378 ; In quarantine: 219, Local contacts: 159

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 38

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 22

6. Cuttack: 24

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 7

10. Jagatsinghpur: 18

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 15

13. Kalahandi: 8

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 10

16. Keonjhar: 15

17. Khurda: 37

18. Koraput: 4

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 34

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 4

23. Nuapada: 21

24. Puri: 19

25. Sambalpur: 14

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 32

28. State Pool: 10