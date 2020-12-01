COVID-19: Odisha Reports Lowest Ever Positives In The Last 6 Months
Bhubaneswar: There has been marked decline in the COVID-19 positive cases tally in Odisha on Tuesday. With 378 new positive cases reported the tally rises to 3,19,103.
New Positives Cases: 378 ; In quarantine: 219, Local contacts: 159
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 38
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 22
6. Cuttack: 24
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Ganjam: 7
10. Jagatsinghpur: 18
11. Jajpur: 8
12. Jharsuguda: 15
13. Kalahandi: 8
14. Kandhamal: 3
15. Kendrapada: 10
16. Keonjhar: 15
17. Khurda: 37
18. Koraput: 4
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 34
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Nayagarh: 4
23. Nuapada: 21
24. Puri: 19
25. Sambalpur: 14
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 32
28. State Pool: 10