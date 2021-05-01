Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 3, 91,048 as 5634 more patients recover in last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 5634 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1146 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1146 from Khordha

451 from Kalahandi

426 from Sundargarh

367 from Cuttack

318 from Nuapada

305 from Puri

252 from Nabarangpur

229 from Sambalpur

209 from Bolangir

192 from Keonjhar

176 from Jharsuguda

153 from Ganjam

129 from Sonepur

115 from Jajapur

115 from Mayurbhanj

108 from Rayagada

89 from Bargarh

78 from Baleswar

72 from Anugul

71 from Bhadrak

69 from Gajapati

68 from Nayagarh

67 from Deogarh

48 from Koraput

47 from Jagatsinghpur

41 from Kendrapara

26 from Kandhamal

13 from Boudh

9 from Malkangiri

6 from Dhenkanal

239 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3, 91,048 with 4521 Covid recovery in Odisha today, the Health Department tweeted.