Bhubaneswar: Here is the updated data regarding Covid recovery in Odisha today. As many as 5634 Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.
According to the latest data from the Health & Family Welfare Department, today Khordha district topped the list with 1146 recoveries. The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:
1146 from Khordha
451 from Kalahandi
426 from Sundargarh
367 from Cuttack
318 from Nuapada
305 from Puri
252 from Nabarangpur
229 from Sambalpur
209 from Bolangir
192 from Keonjhar
176 from Jharsuguda
153 from Ganjam
129 from Sonepur
115 from Jajapur
115 from Mayurbhanj
108 from Rayagada
89 from Bargarh
78 from Baleswar
72 from Anugul
71 from Bhadrak
69 from Gajapati
68 from Nayagarh
67 from Deogarh
48 from Koraput
47 from Jagatsinghpur
41 from Kendrapara
26 from Kandhamal
13 from Boudh
9 from Malkangiri
6 from Dhenkanal
239 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3, 91,048 with 4521 Covid recovery in Odisha today, the Health Department tweeted.