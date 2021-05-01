Bhubaneswar: As many as 10,413 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda has recorded the shocking highest positives ever at 1796, followed by Sundargarh at 1100.

Out of the fresh Covid cases, 5887 are from quarantine and 4526 are local contact cases. As many as 5014 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

DISTRICT-WISE LIST:

1. Angul: 392

2. Balasore: 124

3. Bargarh: 511

4. Bhadrak: 201

5. Balangir: 160

6. Boudh: 87

7. Cuttack: 828

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 156

11. Ganjam: 232

12. Jagatsinghpur: 241

13. Jajpur: 332

14. Jharsuguda: 442

15. Kalahandi: 376

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 126

19. Khurda: 1796

20. Koraput: 68

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 247

23. Nawarangpur: 378

24. Nayagarh: 218

25. Nuapada: 418

26. Puri: 533

27. Rayagada: 200

28. Sambalpur: 426

29. Sonepur: 130

30. Sundargarh: 1100

31. State Pool: 360

Total: 10413