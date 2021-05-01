Highest Ever! Odisha Reports 10,413 Covid Positives In 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: As many as 10,413 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.
It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda has recorded the shocking highest positives ever at 1796, followed by Sundargarh at 1100.
Out of the fresh Covid cases, 5887 are from quarantine and 4526 are local contact cases. As many as 5014 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
DISTRICT-WISE LIST:
1. Angul: 392
2. Balasore: 124
3. Bargarh: 511
4. Bhadrak: 201
5. Balangir: 160
6. Boudh: 87
7. Cuttack: 828
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 42
10. Gajapati: 156
11. Ganjam: 232
12. Jagatsinghpur: 241
13. Jajpur: 332
14. Jharsuguda: 442
15. Kalahandi: 376
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 126
19. Khurda: 1796
20. Koraput: 68
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 247
23. Nawarangpur: 378
24. Nayagarh: 218
25. Nuapada: 418
26. Puri: 533
27. Rayagada: 200
28. Sambalpur: 426
29. Sonepur: 130
30. Sundargarh: 1100
31. State Pool: 360
Total: 10413