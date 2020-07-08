COVID 19: 20,000 Antigen test kits reach Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 20,000 antigen test kits reached Odisha today. The kit is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

The antigen kits reached the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Later it was sent to different hospitals.

While 3000 test kits were sent to Ganjam district, 1500 kits were sent to SCB Medical in Cuttack. Similarly, 500 test kits were sent to the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Hospital in Cuttack district. Besides, 1000 antigen test kits were sent to each of the five Medical Colleges of the State while 500 test kits were sent to Gajapati district. Bhubaneswar RMRC has 4700 test kits. Besides, 150 test kits were sent to each of the 32 district headquarters.

It is to be noted that perturbed over the surge in Covid-19 cases in hospitals and hotspot districts, Odisha Government has planned to ramp up testing capacity by conducting rapid antigen tests at all containment zones, hotspots and points of care at district level.