Court rejects Crime Branch petition for NIMHAS test on Gopal Das

Jharsuguda: The District Court in Jharsuguda has rejected the petition for NIMHAS test on Gopal Das the accused in Naba Das murder case.

The request for the NIMHAS test on Gopal Das was made by the Crime Branch. The rejection of the request was made on technical ground not on the merit of the case.

The Crime Branch wanted some additional tests of accused Gopal Das by NIMHANS, Bengaluru which was rejected by the Jharsuguda District Court.

Earlier on February 20, 2023 The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Jharsuguda had rejected the Odisha Crime Branch’s plea for Gopal Das’s mental evaluation at Bangalore-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS).

The Crime Branch said that the accused had a prolonged history of mental illness, due to which a Special Medical Board was constituted consisting of four Psychiatric experts. The board examined him and carried out the analysis at Jharsuguda recently. The Board later opined that there is a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch moved the court for the psychiatric examination and evaluation of the accused at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, which is a premier institution in India as well as a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health Study and Research.

However, the court ordered that instead of NIMHANS in Bangalore, the mental health evaluation of the accused by experts be carried out at Chowdwar Circle Jail, where he has been lodged currently.