Country Liquor To Be Available In Shops From Tomorrow, Says Excise Dept Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Liquor (country-made/ desi) and locally brewed liquor shall be available in shops or counters from tomorrow informed the Excise Department government of Odisha.

The government had decided to home deliver liquor from July 2. However it is to be noted that, the shops or counters will not be opened in containment zones.

The Odisha government had increased the price of liquor by 50 per cent (COVID Tax), the proceeds of which would be used for the treatment of COVID patients.

The home delivery can be done from 7 AM to 6 PM subject to compliance of lockdown orders issued by the local authorities, said a notification issued by the State Excise Department.