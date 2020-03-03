Coronavirus suspected couple in Singapur Ship at Paradip shifted to SCB in Cuttack

Cuttack: An ailing couple aboard a ship from Singapore which has anchored at Paradip port of Odisha was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Tuesday. A doctors’ team shifted the couple to the hospital following all health precautions.

For now the couple has been treated as coronavirus suspects. However, the presence of coronavirus in their body can be confirmed only after the requisite tests at SCB.

All the members of the doctors’ team wore hand gloves and face masks when shifting the couple. The man and his wife are now undergoing treatment at the isolated ward of SCB that is meant for Coronavirus suspects.

As per reports, the couple fell ill aboard the ship yesterday while it had anchored at Paradip port. As a precautionary measure hey were immediately supplied with gloves and masks to avoid chance of coronavirus.

Yesterday the couple had been medically examined. It was found that they were sick of fever. However, suspecting coronavirus they were today shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack. However, whether they are affected or not, it will be clear only after their medical examinations.

The said ship had set out from China on February 2 and anchored in Singapore on February 25. Later it set out from Singapore and reached Paradip port on March 1.