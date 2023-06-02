Coromandel train accident in Balasore: Check the list of cancelled & diverted trains, helpline numbers

Bhubaneswar: Several trains have been cancelled while others have been diverted following the accident of Coromandel Express near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha this evening.

More than 50 people died while over 300 passengers were injured after 8-10 bogies of the train skidded off the track after being hit by a goods train.

Here is the list of cancelled trains:

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 02.06.2023.

Diversion of Trains:

03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli route.

18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on 01.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Expr5ess from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on 02.06.2023 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-Ib route.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on 02.06.2023 will run via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Route.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 01.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda-Tata route.

15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on 01.06.2023 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

Partial Cancellation:

18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express from Khurda Road on 02.06.2023 will run up to Baitarani Road and will remain cancelled from Baitarani Road to Kharagpur.

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express from Kharagpur on 03.06.2023 will originate from Baitarani Road to Khurda Road and remain cancelled from Kharagpur to Baitarani Road.

12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jajpur Keonjhar Road and will remain cancelled from Jajpur K Road to Bangiriposi.

12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express from Bangiriposi on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Bhubaneswar and remain cancelled from Bangiriposi to Jajpur K Road.

08412 Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU from Bhubaneswar on 02.06.2023 will run up to Jenapur and will remain cancelled from Jenapur to Balasore.

18411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar MEMU on 03.06.2023 will originate from Jenapur to Bhubaneswar instead of Balasore to Bhubaneswar.

HELP LINE NUMBER:

Disaster management Number at GRC- 03324503371, 03324397928

Rly Number – 46060, 46061.

HWH – 033-26382217.

KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339.

BLS- 8249591559, 7978418322.

SHM- 9903370746.

Helpline numbers set up by SWR at