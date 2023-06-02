Train accident in Odisha: CM takes stock of situation, compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed deep concern over disaster Coromandel Express accident near Balasore said that saving lives of injured passengers is now top priority of the government. He visited the SRC Office in the evening and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to media persons the CM said that our first priority is to take injured persons to hospitals and save their lives. He will visit the accident site tomorrow morning and review the situation on spot.

Chief Secretary PK Jena informed the Chief Minister about the situation.

The CM had earlier deputed Revenue Minister and a team of top officers to the spot to monitor and expedite rescue operation.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Information & PR Secretary Sanjay Singh, Transport Secretary Usha Padhi were present.

While over 50 people were killed, more than 300 people were injured due to the train accident in Odisha.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation for the kin of the victims. “Ex-gratia compensation of 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with several others expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and property following the train accident in Odisha.