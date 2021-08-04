Commissionerate Police arrest 11 members of chintai gang in Odisha

Cuttack: The members of chintai gang have been nabbed by the Commissionerate Police from Cuttack city of Odisha this morning.

Reportedly, the accused were looting in Choudwar and Chauliaganj areas on a continuous basis.

Based on a reliable information, the Commissionerate Police arrested seven members of the gang from Choudwar area while four members have been arrested from Chauliaganj area.

The cops have recovered 170 grams of looted gold jewelry worth Rs 8,50,000 and 20 mobile phones from their possession, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh at a press conference.