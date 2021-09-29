Commissionerate Police arrests 3 youths on charges of looting from OAS officer’s house

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested three youths on charges of looting gold ornaments and cash from Department of Water Resources, OAS officer Sonali Subhadarshini’s house on August 31. The arrested looters have been identified to be from Gandamunda. All of them have been arrested from Khandagiri area.

Reportedly, the looters broke the installed CCTV camera of the house and took the hard drive memory along with them. The gang of looters had robbed twice from OAS Sonali’s house. The Commissionerate Police had initiated a manhunt to apprehend the looters after the second loot from OAS’s house.

Khandagiri police arrested three looters on Tuesday night while two others have gone missing. The cops have seized one television, gold ornaments, cash and mobile phone.

In another incident, some unidentified miscreants have looted huge quantity of gold ornaments worth Rs from a house in Kalinga Vihar area of capital city at 4 am this morning. Reportedly, one Sasmita Mohapatra was the tenant of the house since last two years.

The miscreants broke into the house in her absence at home as she had gone for vaccination. They have looted three chains, rings, gold chains, gold bangles, earrings worth more than Rs 10 lakh.