Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Visits School

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange On Surprise Visit To School In Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 163

Ganjam: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange paid a visit to Adarsh Vidyalaya at Satrusole village of Subalaya panchayat under Sanakhemundi block.

The students were excited to find the Collector amongst them.

Related News

Union Minister Amit Shah On A 2-Day Visit To Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan Discuss Japanese…

Dense Fog Envelopes Odisha Today, Temperatures Fall

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Sanctions Rs 23 Cr For temples,…

He interacted with the teachers and checked the infrastructure of the institution.

He emphasized on maintaining cleanliness in and around the school campus.

He entered a classroom before leaving and taught the students for a while.

 

 

You might also like
State

Union Minister Amit Shah On A 2-Day Visit To Odisha

State

CM Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan Discuss Japanese Investment In Odisha

State

Dense Fog Envelopes Odisha Today, Temperatures Fall

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Sanctions Rs 23 Cr For temples, mosques, churches,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.