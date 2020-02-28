Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange On Surprise Visit To School In Ganjam

Ganjam: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange paid a visit to Adarsh Vidyalaya at Satrusole village of Subalaya panchayat under Sanakhemundi block.

The students were excited to find the Collector amongst them.

He interacted with the teachers and checked the infrastructure of the institution.

He emphasized on maintaining cleanliness in and around the school campus.

He entered a classroom before leaving and taught the students for a while.