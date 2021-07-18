Cobra spits up 6 eggs after swallowing in Odisha

Baripada: A cobra which was rescued by a snake helpline member spitted up as many as six eggs after swallowing them in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

A cobra had reportedly entered the house of Mahendra Hansda of Udala Town of the district. Mahendra and his family members informed the snake helpline members after noticing the snake hiding in between two wooden planks.

Soon one Basant Behera, a snake rescuer, immediately rushed to the village and rescued the cobra from Mahendra’s house.

As soon as Basant put the snake inside a plastic jar it spitted up six eggs which it had swallowing earlier.

Later, the snake was released into the Similipal forest.

