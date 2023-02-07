CM Naveen Patnaik to attend 11th day death ceremony of Naba Das

Jharsuguda: The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the 11th day death ceremony of Minister Naba Das on Tuesday.

In addition, all the leaders of the state will also attend the memorial service. BJD leader Subhas Singh informed that ministers, MLAs, MPs will be present in the occasion.

The security force has been increased for the 11th day death ceremony of Naba Das said reliable reports on Monday.

As many as 13 platoons of armed police force have been deployed. Since the death of Naba Das, police have been deployed in various sensitive areas of the district and night patrolling has been tightened.

The vehicles going to the district are being blocked and checked. Brijrajnagar city, especially the main areas of Gandhi street, Sarbahal, Jharsuguda, have been kept under tight security.

It is worth mentioning that, sensitive areas have been kept under CCTV surveillance. Reserve police force have also been kept on high alert, Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smith informed.