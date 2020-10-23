Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday praised Covid Warriors of Odisha police for coming forward to donate plasma to treat serious patients in the state.

The Chief Minister took the Twitter route to appreciate the police personnel for their “noble acts”.

“Commend the gesture of 500 #CovidWarriors of @odisha_police for coming forward to donate plasma to treat serious patients. In these trying times, such noble acts will encourage others to #donateplasma to save precious lives,” the CMO tweeted.

As many as 500 Odisha Police personnel have donated plasma at different hospitals across the state and saved the lives of other critical COVID-19 patients till October 22.