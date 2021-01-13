Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the construction of a modern bus terminal at Khan Nagar area in Cuttack city of Odisha.

The ultra modern bus terminus will be constructed in 12 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore and will be named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, announced CM Naveen.

During a review meeting, Patnaik stated that the inter-state bus terminal will be set up under the 5-T initiative of the Odisha government. A special kiosk will be set at the terminus to spread awareness about the life and struggle of Netaji. Various motif and paintings of the great leader will also be kept at various points of the terminus.

A three storeyed terminal building will be built in an area of 1.18 lakh square feet and will have various modern facilities for passengers. The facilities include ticketing and information centre, waiting area, eateries, food court, cloak room, rest rooms and facilities for bus drivers and staff.

A total of 180 buses can be parked at a given time in this terminus. An Integrated Information Management system will also be available for the convenience of the passengers.

The State Government took this decision after keeping in mind about the inconvenience faced by the passengers at Badambadi Bus Stand in Cuttack.