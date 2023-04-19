Class 3 student Sai Divyanshi from Jajpur garners appreciation from Odisha CM, watch

Jajpur: A Class III student from Jajpur district has garnered appreciation from Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for her speech.

The BJD had organised a debate competition in Jaraka of Jajpur district on the death anniversary of legendary leader Biju Patnaik. A number of people of Dharmasala constituency were present on this occasion.

Sai Divyanshi, a little girl from Nilakanthapur under Uttarpratap panchayat had gone to the venue along with her parents to take part in the debate competition. However, since she was not meeting the minimum age required to take part in the competition, the organisers denied to give her a chance.

However, Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray was present on this occasion. Seeing interest of the little girl, he offered her a chance to speak.

Astonishingly, the speech of Sai Divyanshi was so impressive that the people who were present there were all praise for her.

The speech of the little girl later went viral on social media platform which got appreciated by the chief minister of Odisha. In a video message the CM congratulated Divyanshi and wished her all the best.

After getting admired by the CM the little girl, her family as well as the people of Dharmasala area became happy.