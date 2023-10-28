Chit Fund Scam in Odisha: 2.6 lakh account holders to get back their invested amount

Bhubaneswar: The account holders of two chit fund companies, Golden Land Developers Limited (GLDL) and GELP Limited in Odisha, are set to get back their invested amount back soon.

Golden Land Developers Limited (GLDL) and GELP Limited, two prominent financial institutions, have initiated the swift disbursement of an astonishing sum of INR 9,258.78 Crore to their account holders. The joint effort comes as a relief to thousands of depositors, as they will soon have access to their long-awaited funds.

As per the statement released by both organizations, this financial initiative is set to benefit 2,85,280 account holders who had entrusted their savings to GLDL and GELP. This substantial amount, held in both fixed and flexible assets, is destined to reach their rightful owners.

The process is currently underway, beginning with the transfer of INR 8,000 or more from their existing accounts to the respective account holders. This transfer is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that the financial stability of these institutions is restored.

A dedicated team has been set up to facilitate the transfer, ensuring that the process is smooth and efficient.