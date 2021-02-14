Bhubaneswar: The ruling party Biju Janata Dal is leaving no stone unturned to make Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Rourkela in Sundergarh district a grand success tentatively on February 16.

The event is likely to be attended by Chief Minister and many senior ministers and MLAs.

He will lay the foundation stone of the world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela and inaugurate various projects worth around Rs 4,800 crore in Sundergarh district.

A stage has been set up in the proposed Biju Patnaik University Of Technology (BPUT) area for the hockey stadium.

The residents of the district welcomed the move to give the district a unique identity by building a world-class stadium. The government will set up 17 synthetic turf hockey stadiums in 17 blocks to promote drinking water, bridges for transportation and hockey in inaccessible areas of the district.

LEDs will be installed at 120 places in each block and panchayat in the district to ensure that the Chief Minister’s program is watched by the people of the district.