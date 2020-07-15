Balasore: A lady hailing from West Bengal staged a protest in front of her boyfriend’s house at Sasan village of Gadapada Panchayat under Rupsa Police limits in Balasore district, after he sexually exploited her on pretext of marriage.

According to reports, the victim,a resident of Hooghly area in West Bengal met accused Biswajit Biswal of Sasan village under Rupsa Police limits four years ago in Delhi. Both of them were working in a private company based in Noida, Delhi.

Few days back, Biswajit faked some emergency and returned back to Odisha. He then ignored calls of the victim and fixed his marriage with someone else.

On getting to know about her boyfriend’s marriage, the lady all the way travelled from Delhi to Biswajit’s house in Odisha. After getting no support from his family members, she then lodged a complaint at the Rupsa police. But Biswajit was absconding from the village when the cops tried to reach him.

On the other hand, she also appealed to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Basta area to ensure justice for her.