Chat On WhatsApp With Odisha Government Covid Desk, See Details

By WCE 2
odisha covid helpline numbe
Pic Credits: I&PR Dept Odisha Twitter Handle

Bhubaneswar: One can now directly chat and clear various queries about Covid related issues directly with the Government of Odisha Covid desk.

Some new services have been introduced in the Covid support program provided by the State government through WhatsApp.

One can find variety of information about Covid vaccination slot bookings and enquire about other Covid related facts. 

The WhatsApp Number Is 9337929000
or
The Link Is wa.me/919337929000

