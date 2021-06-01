Chat On WhatsApp With Odisha Government Covid Desk, See Details
Bhubaneswar: One can now directly chat and clear various queries about Covid related issues directly with the Government of Odisha Covid desk.
Some new services have been introduced in the Covid support program provided by the State government through WhatsApp.
One can find variety of information about Covid vaccination slot bookings and enquire about other Covid related facts.
The WhatsApp Number Is 9337929000
or
The Link Is wa.me/919337929000
ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ହ୍ବାଟସ୍ଆପ୍ ଜରିଆରେ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଉଥିବା କୋଭିଡ୍ ସହାୟତା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ କେତେକ ନୂତନ ସେବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଏଥିରେ ଟୀକାକରଣ ସ୍ଲଟ୍ ବୁକିଂ ଏବଂ କୋଭିଡ୍ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସୂଚନା ପାଇପାରିବେ। ହ୍ବାଟସ୍ଆପ୍ ନମ୍ବର: 9337929000ରେ ଅଥବା https://t.co/lQ7waxZdOn ଲିଙ୍କ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ। pic.twitter.com/xRa5GG0z2u
