Koraput: A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths for allegedly accepting Rs 1.75 lakh bribe from a woman self-help group (SHG) in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday.

The accused woman official has been appointed as Snigdharani Mishra. She was posted as CDPO of Nandapar ICDS office in the district.

Vigilance sleuths said that the accused official had demanded bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh from one Snehalata Dalapati, a member of Tini Bhairabi SHG, in order to draw a bill of Rs 9.47 lakh for the month of September and renewal of agreement of supply of take home ration (THR) in respect of SHG.

However, the SHG member approached the the Vigilance of Jeypore Division in this regard.

Accordingly, the Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught the accused official red handed while she was taking the bribe at her office today.

“The bribe money has been recovered and seized. The CDPO’s right hand wash gave positive chemical reaction.” an official said adding that a case has been registered against the accused official.