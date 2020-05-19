Cuttack: A bus which was carrying some Odia migrants from Tamil Nadu met with an accident near Tangi area of Cuttack district early this morning.

According to sources, the bus mishap left at least 10 Prabasi Odias injured. All of them have been admitted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place reportedly after driver of the bus, which was on its way to Bhadrak district, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, said the sources adding that rescue operation is still underway.

This is the fifth such road mishap when a bus ferrying Odia migrants from other states met with accident.

Earlier on May 5, a bus carrying around 40 Odia migrants met with an accident on NH-16 near Kuhudi in Khurda district. One person was killed while several others were injured due to the mishap. The bus was en-route to Banki in Khurda from Hyderabad.

Likewise, two persons were killed after a bus carrying Prabasi Odias from Surat met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat on Kandhamal-Ganjam border on May 2.

Similarly, three Odias were injured after the bus which was ferrying them to Odisha from Surat met with an accident in Kandhamal district on May 5.

Five migrant Odias were injured when the bus in which they were travelling from Surat to Ganjam district overturned near Karanja on Nagpur-Amravati National Highway (NH) in Maharashtra on May 3.