Budget session of Odisha Assembly to start from February 5
Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 5 said reliable reports on Friday.
Reports said that, the Assembly shall start in February 5 and shall continue till February 13, 2024.
The Interim Budget is to be presented by the Finance Minister during the session, said reliable reports in this regard.