Budget session of Odisha Assembly to start from February 5

The Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 5 said reliable reports on Friday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Budget session of Odisha Assembly
Chat on WhatsApp

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 5 said reliable reports on Friday.

Reports said that, the Assembly shall start in February 5 and shall continue till February 13, 2024. 

The Interim Budget is to be presented by the Finance Minister during the session, said reliable reports in this regard.

Also Read: Black Friday! 8 Road Accident Deaths Since Morning In Odisha

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.