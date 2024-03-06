BSKY Nabin Card to be distributed from today, see details here

Bhubaneswar: BSKY Nabin Card will be available from today. It shall be distributed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. In the first phase, the card will be distributed to the beneficiaries of Khurda and Sambalpur and then it will be implemented in all districts. 90 percent of the people of the state will benefit from this.

Arrangements have been made to distribute 100 cards in each block level of the state. So far 4 lakh 81 thousand 481 beneficiaries have applied for this card. Their verification process is ongoing. The last date of this application was kept on January 16. But as some people did not apply, the state government again extended the application period till January 26. However, there is information that the people of Ganjam district have applied the most.

The card will be distributed after the DRDA officer verifies the identity of the selected beneficiary. This card offers medical assistance of Rs 5 lakh per annum for all members of the family and Rs 10 lakh per annum for women in private hospitals listed by this card. The state government has distributed this card to provide free medical treatment to the people.

In this, all the families will get the facility of cashless treatment of serious diseases in private hospitals. Only regular government employees or permanent employees (including pensioners) and all families living in rural areas, excluding taxpayers, can avail this card. Similarly, those who have already got BSKY card are not required to apply.

Also Read: