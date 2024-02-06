Brown sugar worth Rs. 2 crores seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A huge cache of brown sugar has been seized in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports. Reports say that, 400 grams of brown sugar was seized from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, two people have been arrested in this case. The Special Crime Unit of Commissionerate Police arrested them while was being brought from Khurda to Bhubaneswar. This brown sugar was coming for sale in Bhubaneswar.

The CP has also informed about the crackdown on the recruitment of bouncers in Bhubaneswar in the police Commissionerate. Also bar owners can hire security guards from approved agencies. In the presence of the security personnel employed at the bar, the information will be given to the local police station. These guidelines will be in place for two months.