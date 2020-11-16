Brown Sugar Worth More Than 25 Lakh Seized In Odisha Capital, One Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri police on Sunday seized 254 gms of brown sugar worth more than 25 lakhs from Khandagiri area in Odisha capital and arrested one in this connection.

The accused arrested has been identified as Muna Sethi, a resident of Daspalla, Nayagarh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Kalinga nagar area and seized 254 gms of brown sugar, a country made gun, a maruti swift car, two bikes and mobiles from his possession, informs Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Uma Shankar Dash.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be more than Rs 25 lakh.

Further investigation is underway from where the brown sugar was bought and being supplied to other places.