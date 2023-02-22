Brain fever Odisha: 5 more girls test positive in Balasore

enhdiaInBalasore: Brain fever in Odisha has allegedly been detected in five more girls in Balasore district on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that as many as five students have been tested positive for suspected Japanese encephalitis or brain fever cases in Balasore district on Sunday.

The brain fever cases have been reported from Gandhi Seva Kanya Ashram located in Soro of Balasore. The Balasore Assistant District Medical Officer (ADMO) said that 25 blood samples of students were tested and reports of five students came positive.

They had been admitted in Soro but have now been shifted to Balasore district headquarter hospital (DHH). It is worth mentioning that, other students do not have symptoms, but shall be kept under observation.

Earlier in 2016, many children in Malkangiri district of Odisha had been affected with brain fever and died.

The typical symptoms of brain fever in children are as follows:

Sudden high fever.

Stiff neck.

Severe headache.

Nausea or vomiting.

Confusion or trouble concentrating.

Seizures.

Sleepiness or trouble waking.

Sensitivity to light.

In India brain fever is caused by the Japanese B Encephalitis virus. The virus is found in the blood stream of pigs and the infection is spread from pigs to man by mosquitoes.

Hence, mosquitoes are the vectors (carriers) of the Japanese B Encephalitis or brain fever virus.

Sadly there is still no medicine available to treat viral Encephalitis. Though the treatment is mainly supportive it has been found that early treatment significantly improves the treatment of the disease.

Brain fever is dangerous given the fact that the rapid speed with which the condition of the children worsens soon after the onset of the disease.

The sooner the treatment starts, the better are the chances of recovery or survival in both children and adults.