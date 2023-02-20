Brain fever in Odisha: 5 students test positive in Balasore

Balasore: Brain fever in Odisha has allegedly been detected in Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that as many as five students have been tested positive for suspected Japanese encephalitis or brain fever in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The brain fever cases have been reported from Gandhi Seva Kanya Ashram located in Soro of Balasore. The Balasore Assistant District Medical Officer (ADMO) said that 25 blood samples of students were tested and reports of five students came positive.

They had been admitted in Soro but have now been shifted to Balasore district headquarter hospital (DHH). It is worth mentioning that, other students do not have symptoms, but shall be kept under observation.

Earlier in 2016, many children in Malkangiri district of Odisha had been affected with brain fever and died.

The typical symptoms of brain fever in children are as follows:

Sudden high fever.

Stiff neck.

Severe headache.

Nausea or vomiting.

Confusion or trouble concentrating.

Seizures.

Sleepiness or trouble waking.

Sensitivity to light.

In Asia brain fever is caused by the Japanese B Encephalitis virus. The virus is found in the blood stream of pigs and the infection is spread from pigs to man by mosquitoes.

Sadly there is still no medicine available to treat viral Encephalitis. Though the treatment is mainly supportive it has been found that early treatment significantly improves prognosis.

Brain fever is dangerous since the rapid speed with which the condition of the children worsens soon after the onset of the disease.