Sonepur: As many as eight people have been injured in a bolero-truck collision near Badajhinki village in Sonepur district of Odisha.

According to reports, all of them were returning in the bolero to Patnagarh after attending a marriage function from from Harinapalli village.

The vehicle dashed against a rice laden truck parked on the road in which eight people have been injured. Out of them two people sustained critical injuries.

On getting the information, the local police and fire fighters arrived at the spot and rescued the injured. The injured have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for immediate medical treatment.

Further probe is underway into the matter.