Bolangir: Panchayat Executive Officer in vigilance net

By WCE 1

Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at the residence and offices of the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Biswamber Bhoi, working as PEO in Chalki panchayat of Muribahal block in Bolangir district.

The vigilance sleuths raided at his residence at Ganganagar and Tamia near Patnagarh.

The raid is being carried out on the orders of Vigilance SP Sarah Sharma and is led by Vigilance DSP Sadananda Pani  and other vigilance officers. Vigilance officers are investigating various documents seized during raid.

Raids are underway.

