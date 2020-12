Body Of Youth Found Hanging In Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: The body of a fruit seller has been found hanging in Kuansa Mangala Pitha near Mangalapur police station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra Sahu (alias Kalia).

Mangalapur police has recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The family has however said that Upendra might have been murdered.

The Mangalapur police is investigating further into the matter.