Body Of Minors Fished From Pond In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
body of minors from pond
Image Credit: newzzhub.com

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, two minors have allegedly drowned to death in C Colony Village under Taralakota panchayat in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Megha Kharaa and Ranjata Galeri.

According to reports, as many as five minors went to the pond to bathe when two of them drowned inside it. Thereafter, rest of them shouted loudly and informed about it to the locals.

The villagers rushed to the scene and rescued the two minors. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them brought dead.

A case has been lodged with the Orkel police station in this connection.

