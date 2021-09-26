BMC to discontinue Covid vaccination for 2 days due to cyclone Gulab

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to discontinue Covid vaccination on Sunday and Monday due to impending cyclone Gulab.

“Based on IMD’s present forecast of low pressure, heavy rain is likely to occur in next two days. Keeping safety and security of citizens, Commissioner BMC has stopped Covid-19 mass vaccination in Bhubaneswar on September 26 and 27,” said a BMC official.

IMD, in a tweet, said, “Cyclonic Storm Gulab over west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 10kmph during last 6 hours & lay centered at 0530hrs IST of today about 270km east-southeast of Gopalpur: Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar”

Meanwhile, the IMD issued cyclone warning for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

“The Deep Depression over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 07 kmph in last 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of 25th September 2021, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 88.3°E, about 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 440 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” said the weather department.