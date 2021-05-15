BMC Covid Update: 1118 New Positive Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday reported 1118 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 174 quarantine cases and 944 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 1118 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 851 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 291, while the active cases are 11,683. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 60,281 and the recovered cases stand at 48,286.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows: