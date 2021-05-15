Vaccination at doorstep for Senior citizens in Odisha’s Berhampur from Monday

Berhampur: In a first, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has decided to vaccinate senior citizens at their doorsteps starting from Monday.

Revealing about the above step the Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam in its official handle informed about it on Saturday. The tweet reads: “Vaccination at doorstep. BeMC will start vaccination at doorstep from Monday for senior citizens. Details will be shared soon by BeMC.”

Vaccination at doorstep. BeMC will start vaccination at doorstep from Monday for senior citizens. Details will be shared soon by BeMC @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/YoMywzHVJx — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) May 15, 2021

It is to be noted that Berhampur Municipal Corporation area is the only place in the State which has started Vaccination at doorstep.

Earlier on the day Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra said that through global tender, Odisha Government is trying to procure 3 crore 80 lakh vaccines for the people of the State within 4 months.