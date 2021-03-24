Bhubaneswar: In view of the recent surge in Covid cases in the State, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police have initiated drive to check violations of Covid norms in the capital city of Odisha.

If someone will be found not wearing mask properly or keeping social distancing norm, appropriate action will be taken against him, said DCP Umashankar Das. Fine will be levied for violating Covid norms, he added.

The checking to ensure abidance of Covid norms will be strictly done especially in crowded places including markets and shopping malls. BMC will also conduct raids to ensure adherence of Covid norms. Additional forces have been deployed for enforcement of the same. More than 6 squads conduct raids in the three zones of BMC.

Besides, starting from tomorrow, checking will be initiated in hostels. BMC Commissioner and DCP will take stock of Covid situation in Utkal University today. The BMC Commissioner will visit Airport and Railway Station to take stock of Covid situation.