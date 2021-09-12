BJP calls for 12-hr bandh in Cuttack tomorrow, See details

Cuttack: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) calls for 12-hr bandh in Cuttack on Monday to protest against the state governments Durga Puja guidelines.

BJP will observe 12-hour (6 am to 6 pm) Cuttack bandh tomorrow, informs BJP Senior Leader and former minister Samir Dey.

The BJP has appealed that all the puja committees in Cuttack to join in their protest. There is no co-ordination between the administration and the government. All the business and other commercial establishments in the city will remain closed tomorrow during the Bandh, informed BJP Senior Leader Samir Dey.

The government should decide on the matter as soon as possible or else BJP will continue their protest. However, all essential services will be exempted, added BJP Leader Samir Dey.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha government on Sep 9 issued a guideline for the celebration of upcoming pujas and festivals in the State.

It is hereby directed that congregation for celebration of the above festivals/puja and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. However, religious rituals in churches/ temples/mosques/places of worship will continue as usual with a limited number of persons with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The citizens are allowed to observe the said Pujas/ festivals in their premises without causing any congregation at any place and maintaining all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, etc. The Puja Committees/organizers/ in rural and urban areas are allowed to conduct puja in mandaps/ pandals as per the following instructions The persons present at puja pandal/ mandap shall follow all Covid protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by Central/ State Government/ Local Administration in letter and spirit. The organizers and other persons involved in conducting the Puja shall abide by any other condition(s) as imposed by their local Administration/ appropriate authority. For conducting Puja in Puja Pandals/ Mandaps, the organizers shall apply to and obtain necessary permission from the District Magistrate or any other officer authorised by him/ her. For the area under Commissionerate of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, such permission shall be given by the Commissioner of Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar or any other officer authorised by him/ her. Puja(s) shall be conducted in indoor-like condition only for observance of rituals without public participation, pomp and grandeur. Puja Pandals/ mandaps shall be covered on three sides. The 4th side shall also be covered in a way not to allow any public view of the idols. There shall be no darshan by public/ devotees. The size of the idol shall be less than 4 feet There shall be no use of public address system. At any given point of time, there shall not be more than 7 persons including organisers and priests and support staff present in the puja pandal/ mandap.

On Sep 10, After a meeting with the members of different puja committees, local MP and MLAs of Cuttack city, the State government decided to keep the festivals in a low-key manner in view of the Covid19 pandemic. Therefore, the 4-ft cap on idol height at puja mandaps/ pandals to remain in force, the SRC informed.

