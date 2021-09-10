Pujas, festivals to be celebrated with Covid restrictions in Odisha: SRC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Friday urged the residents of the State to celebrate the upcoming pujas and festivals with Covid restrictions.

While addressing the people of the State at 4.30 PM today, Jena said that the second wave of coronavirus is still there in the State. The daily positive cases in the State now hover between 600 and 1200. However, reports of new variant of the virus have now come to the fore in different parts of the world.

“When we look into the past, we can see that the COVID cases rose after the Kumbh Mela and Onam celebrations. Therefore, we should not congregate in temples and mandaps but follow the Covid guidelines strictly while celebrating the upcoming pujas and festivals,” he said.