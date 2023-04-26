BJB college authorities restrict entry of outsiders on campus

Bhubaneswar: BJB college authorities on Wednesday posted notices on the walls and entry gate which read, “Outsiders entry prohibited”. The authorities of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College, here have restricted the entry of outsiders into the college campus, to avoid any further disruption of law and order situation.

It is worth mentioning that on April 22, 2023 three students of the premier BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar were injured after locals attacked them on the college playground. They had an altercation over playing match in the cricket ground.

Sources say, a group of undergraduate students reached the playground to play cricket. Suddenly a group of non-students had an argument with the students. They had iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons with them and attacked the BJB college students. The Badagada police has arrested three people in this connection and today morning they arrested one more people.

There have been several instances of attack in several colleges across Bhubaneswar which has further pushed the authorities to take stern action to prevent these untoward incidents in the future.

Earlier on April 17, 2023 outsiders allegedly attacked a few students of Maharshi College of Natural Law here in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports as many as three students were allegedly attacked by some non-students in the afternoon inside the College campus. Reports say that a group of armed outsiders forced themselves into the college campus and attacked the students leaving them injured.

The students who were attacked have sustained injuries on their head and face, said reports. Complaint had been lodged with the Sahid Nagar police station. The reason behind the attack is however yet to be ascertained. The Sahid Nagar police has reached the campus and is further investigating into the matter.