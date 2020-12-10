odisha bishop death

Bishop DK Mohanty Of Cuttack Diocese Passes Away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Rev. Bishop Dhirendra Kumar Mohanty passed away at his Cuttack residence on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the bishop had a cardiac arrest. He was 80-years-old.

It is noteworthy that, DK Mohanty was the second Bishop of Cuttack Diocese he was among the few who had made it to the revered Christian priest hierarchy.

He had significantly worked towards the development of tribal community and had received praise from several quarters.

He had also written a number of religious books both in English and Odia.

