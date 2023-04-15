Bike lifter arrested in Cuttack of Odisha, 6 bikes recovered

Cuttack: A bike lifter was arrested in Cuttack of Odisha on Saturday. The Mangalabag Thana Police arrested him. Police also recovered 6 bikes that had been looted by this accused.

The accused has been identified as T Dhananjay from the Dargha Bazar area of silver city.

As per reports, after getting a tip Police personnel from Mangalabag Police Station today traced out the bike lifter and nabbed him. During interrogation, he informed about the stolen bikes.

Accordingly, Police carried out a search and recovered six bikes from the bushes at the Hadia Patha area on the bank of River Mahanadi.

It has been learnt that after looting the bikes, the accused used to transform those bikes into engine-propelled goods carrying trolleys.

The accused was arrested while further investigation of the case is underway.